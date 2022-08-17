Amritsar IED seizure: Police probing terror angle, teams sent to different states to round up suspects
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of a sub-inspector in the Ranjit Avenue area, police on Wednesday said they have sent their teams to different states to arrest the suspects after getting some clues.
Two motorcycle-borne men with their faces covered had allegedly planted the explosive under the car, which was parked outside sub inspector Dilbagh Singh’s house in the C-Block area.
Dilbagh Singh is posted in the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar police.
A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage had also emerged in which the accused were seen planting the IED under the SUV.
Additional director general of police (ADGP), internal security, RN Dhoke said the IED weighed about 2.7kg and contained RDX. “We have got some clues and teams have been despatched to different states to round up the suspects. In the next 24 hours, we will be able to clear things up,” he told mediapersons in Amritsar.
Dhoke said they were probing the terror angle into the incident and a mobile phone has also been recovered from the spot.
He said senior police officials from Chandigarh were monitoring the probe, which is being headed by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Mohnish Chawla.
Replying to a question that the SI had allegedly been getting threats, the ADGP said, “Our investigation in this regard is on.”
The IED was reportedly planted under the car at 11.30pm on Monday. Dilbagh’s driver had noticed the explosive while cleaning the vehicle.
