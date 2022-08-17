Punjab VB books private firm owners, govt officials for fraud in transportation of food grains
: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday booked three owners of a private firm along with officials of the food and civil supplies department and procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.
A spokesperson of the VB said that a case under u/s 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 120 B of the IPC and 7, 8, 12, 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh and Sandeep Bhatia, proprietors of Gurdas Ram & company and the government officials.
Accused proprietor Telu Ram of Udhanwal village of SBS Nagar has been arrested by the VB range, Ludhiana.
The spokesperson said that during investigation by the VB, it has been found that at the time of submitting tenders for the year 2020-21 with regard to labour, cartage and transportation works in Ludhiana, the lists of vehicles submitted by the above mentioned contractors were containing registration numbers of scooters/motorcycles/cars etc, which cannot transport goods and which were not verified by concerned officers/officials of the district tender committee due to criminal connivance with each other.
He said that as per policy of the department, it was mandatory for the committee to reject the technical bid due to the above-mentioned reason but the same was not done.
The spokesperson said that the in-gate passes pertaining to loading/unloading of food grains, the registration numbers of vehicles used for the carriage have been found to be of scooters/motorcycles/cars etc.
He added that details of the registration numbers of the said vehicles as well as the quantity of the commodity mentioned in these gate passes prima facie appears to be a case of fake reporting and embezzlement of the food grains mentioned in these gate passes.
He said that on the basis of these gate passes, the department officials have made payments to Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh and Sandeep Bhatia without verifying the same.
Punjab police nab 45 POs, absconders in past one week
As many as 45 proclaimed offenders (PO)/absconders have been arrested by the Punjab police in the past one week, with some evading arrest since the 1980s, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IG Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said that so far, a total of 186 POs/absconders have been arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 46 nabbed from out of state, since July 1.
Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Amritsar Improvement Trust in which the Punjab vigilance bureau has registered first information reports (FIRs). While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run. Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
IED planted under cop’s vehicle recovered in Amritsar
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday. A CCTV footage has also emerged in which two bike borne men with their faces covered were seen planting the explosive under the car, which was parked outside SI Dilbagh Singh's house situated in the C-Block of the area.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
