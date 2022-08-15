Amritsar, Jalandhar enter inter-district cricket tourney final
Led by Taranveer Singh and Abhishek Sharma’s splendid knocks of 98 and 67 runs each, Amritsar posted a comfortable 90-run win over Moga in the first semi-final of the Punjab inter-district senior men’s one-day tournament being played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.
In the summit clash, Amritsar will take on Jalandhar who — beat Mohali by four wickets in the second semi-final.
Amritsar ended their innings with 325 runs for nine wickets. Taranveer and Abhishek Sharma led the batting side from the front.
Harmanpreet Singh, who took four wickets and conceded 48 runs was the pick of bowlers for Moga — who, in response, were bowled out for 235 in 46.5 overs despite Gurjinder Singh and Jaskaranvir Singh’s valiant 74 and 33. Abhishek Sharma and Arjun Pappal took three wickets each for the winning side, while Vinay Chaudhary also picked up two dismissals.
Jalandhar, meanwhile, elected to field first in the second semi-final played at the PCA Mullanpur Stadium and bundled out Mohali for 246 in 49.2 overs. A vast majority of the runs for Mohali came off of Gitansh Khera’s bat. He scored a solid 95 and was supported by Ramandeep Singh.
Jalandhar, however, achieved the target of 236 in 46.4 overs for the loss of six wickets. Quickfire knocks by Gourav Chaudhary, Abhishek Gupta and Aditya Pratap Singh saw the side sail to victory.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
