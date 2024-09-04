Amritsar (North) MLA highlights poor civic amenities in holy city

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Tuesday raised the issue of poor civic amenities in Amritsar, such as sewerage, drinking water and garbage collection, claiming the “city has turned into hell”. A view of the Bhagtanwala Garbage dump on the outskirts of Amritsar. (HT File)

Raising the issue on the second day of the three-day long Punjab Assembly session through a call attention notice, the ruling party legislator also pointed out the “lackadaisical” attitude of the officers concerned, claiming that they were not following the directions of ministers.

Without taking officials posted at the Municipal Corporation, the MLA said that having multiple agencies is hurting the city.

“What is hurting the holy city is that there are multiple agencies, such as PWD, Amritsar development authority, improvement trust and Municipal Corporation and people of the city fail to understand where to go for getting the works done,” the MLA said. Replying to the issue local bodies minister Balkar Singh said that the water supply lines are leaking at several places and a project is underway to supply 24-hour canal water to Amritsar city, funded by the World Bank.

MLA Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke raised to issue of damaged rural roads in her constituency, which needed urgent repairs. Replying to her matter, agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that the Centre has stopped the release of rural development funds and in the wake of funds scarcity the works of road repairs have been stalled. “We are making efforts to arrange funds to carry out urgent repairs,” he assured.