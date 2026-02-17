Amritsar police lodge FIR over AI-generated video of Golden Temple

The Amritsar City police have registered an FIR following a complaint by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) regarding an objectionable AI-generated video of Golden Temple posted on social media. An SGPC spokesperson said a formal complaint was lodged with the police in this regard. (HT File Photo)

SGPC senior member Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the video showed a boy wearing shoes and sporting an uncovered head in the parikrama of the shrine, adding that the intolerable act had hurt Sikh sentiments.

Grewal said, “This is a blatant attack on Sikhism and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by anti-Sikh forces. The government must expose this conspiracy and take stringent action against the culprit.”

An SGPC spokesperson said a formal complaint was lodged with the police in this regard.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Central) Jaspal Singh said, “Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections at the cyber crime police station and investigation has been initiated to trace the accused.”

He appealed to the general public to refrain from circulating the video.

Several AI-generated videos featuring the Golden Temple have surfaced on social media in the recent months, which has worried Sikh organisations, including SGPC.

A couple of weeks ago, the gurdwara body had formed a panel of AI experts to check and curb the circulation of objectionable content on social media.