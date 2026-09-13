Amritsar police seize 12 kg heroin, 4 kg opium in 2-day anti-drug operations

Punjab Police on Saturday intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking across Amritsar district, with the commissionerate police and Amritsar rural police conducting major cordon-and-search operations (CASO) that resulted in the recovery of 12-kg heroin and 4-kg opium and the arrest of 170 persons in drug-related and other criminal cases. The two-day anti-drug operation started on Friday. Punjab Police on Saturday intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking across Amritsar district, with the commissionerate police and Amritsar rural police conducting major cordon-and-search operations (CASO) that resulted in the recovery of 12-kg heroin and 4-kg opium and the arrest of 170 persons in drug-related and other criminal cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The operations were carried out as part of the state-wide “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, with the city police conducting a major CASO in the Maqboolpura area, while Amritsar rural police carried out a two-day state-level operation across all six sub-divisions of the rural district.

Fourteen police parties were deployed for the operation, said commissioner of police Harmanbir Singh Gill.

The Maqboolpura operation led to the registration of 25 cases and arrest of 29 persons, besides recovery of 7 kg heroin, 4.2 kg opium, a .30-bore pistol and a mobile phone.

The rural operation resulted in registration of 41 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrest of 46 persons in NDPS cases, with 5 kg heroin recovered. Police also recovered four illegal pistols and 950 litres of illicit liquor. Seventeen persons allegedly involved in peddling, supplying or smuggling narcotics and 32 others accused in various cases were arrested, taking the total number of arrests in the rural operation to 95.

With the commissionerate and rural police operations combined, the reported recoveries include 12 kg of heroin and 4.2 kg of opium, while 170 persons have been arrested in the two operations.