Amritsar: Six more held in gambling shootout case, pistol seized

Police have arrested six more persons involved in the cross-firing that took place between two groups over gambling on Diwali night in Amritsar city’s Katra Dulo area. The accused in Amritsar police custody.

One Arun Kumar of Pandoori Warrainch village was killed in the firing opened by two groups led by Samsher Singh alias Sher of Pandoori Warrainch village and Ladi of Gujjarpura village. Both the accused have been facing several criminal cases. Three more persons were injured in the shootout. Around 30 rounds were fired by both sides during the tiff.

The arrested six accused have been identified as Amit Chopra, Bunty, Rohit Kumar, Ravneet Singh, Anil Kumar and Sagar Hans of Amritsar. So far, police have arrested 13 accused of both groups. Seven accused were arrested a day after the incident. Three of the arrested accused are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Three of the total 13 accused are those who had provided shelter and vehicles to the main accused.

Many more accused are still at large, including the key accused Shera and Ladi.

A special team of Amritsar police led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said police have identified several more accused with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the area where the incident had taken place.

The firing had taken place during gambling at one of the accused Nitin’s house. “With the arrest of the six new accused, we have also recovered a .32 bore pistol used in the crime,” the ADCP said while addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Thursday. He said Ravneet Singh and Sagar Hans have been facing several criminal cases.

