Amritsar, Tarn Taran: 5kg heroin, drones, live ammo seized in Punjab

The Amritsar rural Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered 4kg heroin and 20 live rounds of 9 mm in the area falling under Bhindi Saidan Police Station of the district. As per the officials, the police set up a naka on Friday near a bridge of a drain on Shahpur road for checking of the vehicles. Seeing the barricading, a bike-borne man fled the spot leaving a bag behind. Cops seized the bag containing heroin in two boxes and live rounds. A case against an unknown person has been registered under relevant sections and we have started a probe, police said. Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in joint operations, recovered drones and contraband in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts on Saturday.

Two drones, drugs recovered near IB

The drone and a packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, were recovered from a farming field adjacent to village Bhaini Rajputana in Amritsar, according to an official release on Saturday

BSF said that the recovered drone is a China-made ‘Quadcopter’ DJI Mavic 3 Classic model and was carrying approximately 540 grams of heroin.

On December 23, during the morning hours, on specific information from BSF, regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village Bhaini Rajputana, District Amritsar,” the release stated.

“Further, during the search operation, at about 10:58 am, a drone along with 1 packet of contraband items suspected to be heroin (gross weight 540 gms) (wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached to a drone) was found in the farming field adjacent to Village Bhaini Rajputana,” as per the release.

In the second instance, BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and a packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, from a farming field adjacent to village Dode in Tarn Taran district, said a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

BSF said that the recovered drone is a China-made ‘Quadcopter’ DJI Mavic 3 Classic model and was carrying approximately 432 grams of heroin.

“On December 23, during the morning hours, on specific information of BSF, regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of village Dode, Tarn Taran,” the release stated.

“Further, during the search operation, at about 11:45 am, a drone along with one packet of contraband item suspected to be heroin (gross weight 432 gms wrapped with yellow adhesive tape) from the farming field adjacent to village Dode. The recovered drone is a quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China),” as per the release.

On Thursday night, BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near Pakka Chisti village in Fazilka district and recovered contraband suspected to be heroin from a farming field.

“On December 21, 2023, during the night hours, vigilant BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone near Pakka Chisti village in Fazilka district. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” the BSF said in a press release.