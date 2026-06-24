Amritsar top choice of pilgrims under Punjab’s Tirath Yatra scheme

More than 2.42 lakh devotees have undertaken free pilgrimages under Punjab’s Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Scheme since its launch in November last year, with nearly 73% (1.77 lakh) opting for Amritsar. The remaining 65,196 devotees, or 27% of the total beneficiaries, visited Anandpur Sahib. Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, represented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, recorded the highest participation under the scheme. (HT)

The figures come days after the Bhagwant Mann government on June 14 expanded the scheme by adding four new destinations — Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji in Rajasthan, Haridwar-Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, and Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

In its first phase, the scheme operated on two pilgrimage circuits, entailing an expenditure of ₹103 crore. The first covers Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir in Amritsar, while the second connects Anandpur Sahib with Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

According to official data, as of June 21, Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, represented by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, recorded the highest participation under the scheme. A total of 3,537 devotees from the constituency undertook pilgrimages through 82 bus trips.

Other constituencies with high participation included Batala (3,281 pilgrims), Balluana (3,248), Budhlada (3,240), Sunam (3,217) and Abohar (3,204).

Officials said the initiative was launched to enable people, particularly senior citizens and those from economically weaker sections, to undertake religious pilgrimages for free.

Kamal Bansal, chairperson of the Punjab Tirath Yatra Samiti, said the scheme aimed to facilitate pilgrimages for 10 lakh devotees during the current financial year.

“Pilgrims are provided air-conditioned buses, accommodation in air-conditioned hotels, and complimentary breakfast and dinner. Our endeavour is to ensure that devotees undertake their spiritual journey in comfort and dignity,” Bansal said.

Who can apply, how to apply

Applicants must be 50 years or older, permanent residents of Punjab, and physically and mentally fit to undertake the journey. There are no restrictions based on income, caste or religion.

Applications can be submitted online through the Connect Punjab Portal or offline via local representatives and district administration offices. Applicants must provide proof of age and Punjab residency.

The applications are verified by district authorities. If applications exceed available seats, beneficiaries are selected through a transparent draw of lots.

Shortlisted applicants are informed via SMS, which includes details of the pilgrimage date, departure time and boarding point.

In numbers

Total pilgrims: 2,42,345

Total bus trips: 5,907

Total amount spent ₹103 crore

Two destinations

Amritsar

1.77 lakh pilgrims (73%)

Anandpur Sahib

65,196 pilgrims (27%)

Highest participation

Dhuri (3,537 pilgrims through 82 buses)