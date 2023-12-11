Amritsar trade expo footfall crosses record 2.8 lakh: Officials

With the footfall at the 17th edition of Punjab International Trade Expo crossing 2.8 lakh, the highest ever, officials say that the number is likely to cross three lakh on Monday, the final day of the fair. On Sunday alone, 1.2 lakh people visited the expo. According to a spokesperson of the PHD Chamber of Commerce of Industry, which organises the annual fair in collaboration with the state government, two lakh people attended the 15th edition of the expo in 2019. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

According to the organisers, they were forced to shut the gates of the venues in the evening as it was jam packed.

In 2022, 2.6 lakh people had visited the expo, the then record.

“The growing number of attendees proves that the expo’s popularity is rising every year”, he said.

On Sunday, the Ranjit Avenue area, where the expo is being organised, saw severe traffic jams and long queues at the gate of the expo. The police also had to call in additional force to manage the crowd.

The attendees enjoyed various national and international cuisines at the festival. RS Sachdeva, chairperson of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Punjab chapter said that Amritsar was a tourist destination of international importance. The devotees, who paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, then made their way to the expo on Sunday.

He added that most of the people, who came with their families, thoroughly enjoyed the Rajasthani food stalls on Sunday. They enjoy a bright sunny day amid the growing cold, he added.

Parvindra Singh, who came from Tarn Taran with his family to the expo, said that this was the best use of a holiday with children.

Gurjot Kaur, who came from Amritsar, said the number of stalls had been increased at the expo, as compared to the previous years.

The officers bearers of the expo said that in view of the growing popularity, the state government should increase the duration of the annual fair and provide additional infrastructure.