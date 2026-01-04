An alarming economic offence, says CBI court while denying bail to suspended DIG Bhullar

The special CBI court, while dismissing the regular bail plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar on Friday, minced no words in saying that the ₹8-lakh bribe case against the accused was “an alarming economic offence”. The court also noted that a reference to monthly demands had been there in the complaint and verification report. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Even the long incarceration of the accused does not make him entitled to the concession of bail. Resultantly, the bail application in hand is dismissed,” said the court of special CBI judge Bhawna Jain in the detailed order, which was made available on Saturday.

The court further opined that Bhullar was the DIG of Ropar Range of the state of Punjab at the time of commission of the alleged crime and amassed huge wealth worth crores during his service. “In view of his position, it is evident that he must be well connected, having links with the high ups in society,” said the court.

“The accused-petitioner is involved in large-scale and systematic corruption. In view of all above said circumstances, the apprehension of the CBI that if bailed out, he may influence the witnesses, cannot be assumed to be unfounded,” said the court.

The court also noted that a reference to monthly demands had been there in the complaint and verification report.

While clearing the issue of jurisdiction as argued by the defence, the CBI court said the demand was raised by the co-accused on behalf of the DIG in Chandigarh, the bribe money was accepted in Chandigarh, the trap was laid in Chandigarh, recovery of tainted money was affected in Chandigarh and related acts regarding acknowledgment of the bribe money to be that of accused-petitioner and related acts occurred in Chandigarh within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh, and as such the territorial jurisdiction of Chandigarh was attracted.

Bhullar, 58, and middleman Krishanu Sharda, 29, a national-level hockey player, were arrested on October 16 following a complaint filed by Akash Batta, a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh.

During a subsequent search at Bhullar’s Sector 40 home, CBI had seized around ₹7.5 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹2.32 crore, 22 luxury watches, multiple luxury vehicles, 40 litres of imported liquor, and documents for 129 acres of agricultural land, numerous urban properties in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and New Chandigarh, and 50 commercial shops at Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Several firearms, including a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver and an airgun, along with ammunition, were also recovered.

Another ₹21 lakh in cash and a diary containing incriminating entries were recovered from Krishanu’s residence in Nabha.

Nearly two months after the duo’s arrest, CBI had filed a chargesheet on December 3.

The probe agency had also registered a separate case of disproportionate assets against the accused. Here, the chargesheet remains pending. In view of this, Bhullar had applied for default bail application, which was denied by the court on December 18. Both accused remain lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh.