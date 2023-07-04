Haryana’s stilt+4 storey policy: Expert panel says most approvals given for big plots, Panchkula RWAs rebut claim

More than 88% permissions for construction of stilt plus four floors in Panchkula have been granted for big plots ranging from 350 to 500 square metres in size that abut 12-metre-wide roads, states the analysis done by the expert committee set up to examine Haryana’s contentious stilt plus four floors policy. Rebutting the committee’s claim, Panchkula residents say the reality on the ground is quite different, as most of the constructions were coming up in older sectors where roads were much lesser than 12 metres in width. (HT File)

On the other hand, permissions granted for plots next to 9 to 10 metres wide roads are around 6.4% only.

A total of 1,462 such building plans have been approved in licensed colonies and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors, most of which are on plots sized 350 to 500 square metres. Besides, 522 occupation certificates have been granted.

This is in line with the committee’s recommendation that construction of stilt plus four floors on residential plots in existing urban areas may only be permitted where sectors, colonies or areas are bounded by 12 metre (about 40 feet) or above wide roads.

The qualifying criteria is also subject to availability of commensurate infrastructure or potential to build commensurate infrastructure to cater to increased population density.

On the other hand, in Gurugram, 62% permissions have been granted on 9-10 metres wide roads and only 31% along 12-metre-wide roads.

Rebutting the committee’s claim, Panchkula residents say the reality on the ground is quite different, as most of the constructions were coming up in older sectors where roads were much lesser than 12 metres in width.

Bharat Hiteshi, chairman of House Owners’ Welfare Association (HOWA), Sector 10, termed the whole policy review exercise eyewash.

He said, “These recommendations are only aimed at misleading residents. Most of such projects in Panchkula are coming up in older sectors that have narrower roads.”

Virender Tiwari, a retired engineer staying in Sector 7, said, “Stilt plus four floors constructions are on in sectors in full swing despite damage to adjoining houses. All HSVP is offering is visit of structural engineers. The committee’s recommendations will only force senior citizens to turn to courts.”

Suresh Aggarwal, president of the Haryana Property Consultants’ Federation, said, “When the permissions were granted, there was no fixed criteria for supporting infrastructure. The permissions have been granted in all sectors. The committee has failed to take into account the investors who have purchased plots in auction. If these recommendations are accepted, the FAR of such plots will be reduced, so will HSVP refund the money?”

Prepare common areas management procedure: Committee

The expert committee has recommended that a common areas management procedure for stilt plus four floors buildings be prepared and incorporated in the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act through an amendment.

“It has been observed that there are no guidelines in place regarding maintenance of common areas in stilt plus four floors construction, wherein the floors are registered independently. Such constructions are not covered by the Apartment Ownership Act, 1983, as the number of dwelling units on the plot is less than five. Further, during the deliberations held with residents welfare associations, it has emerged that in many cases, there are disagreements among floors owners over issues pertaining to maintenance of common areas. Therefore, a need has been felt to formulate a Common Areas Management Procedure so that such issues may be resolved,’’ the committee’s report said.

“Some of the issues are disputes pertaining to vehicle parking, and use of common facilities such as stairs, lift, water storage, cleaning of sewer line, dampness and use of roof,” the report said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district. ...view detail