Anantnag LS seat: Over 26k displaced Kashmiri Pandits to vote at 34 polling stations

Over 26,000 internally displaced Kashmiri Pandit voters are eligible to vote at 34 polling stations for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency that goes to the polls under sixth phase of the general elections on Saturday. Police and security personnel stand guard as preparations for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls are underway, in Anantnag on Friday. (ANI)

The relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrants), Dr Arvind Karwani said, “We have over 26,000 migrant voters for the Anantnag constituency, who would cast their votes on Saturday at three locations in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi. Out of more than 26,000 voters, over 25,000 voters are in Jammu district. We have set up 29 polling stations for them in Jammu.”

“Similarly, there is one polling station in Udhampur. In Delhi, there are four polling stations,” he added.

The official said that in view of hot weather conditions, all arrangements like shades, water, electricity, wheelchairs, seating arrangements and security have been made.

“Since they are a scattered population, we have also made transport arrangements for them to ferry the migrant voters to polling stations. The transport facility has the approval of the Election Commission,” he said.

With Anantnag constituency going to polls in the sixth phase, general elections would come to an end in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The union territory has five Lok Sabha constituencies.

There are a total of 20 candidates in the fray, with the main contest between PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and prominent Gujjar leader and former minister Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference (NC).

Apni Party’s Zafar Iqbal Manhas is backed by the BJP in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), led by former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, has fielded Mohammad Saleem Parray. The region has witnessed a spike in terror attacks in recent times.

“Adequate security arrangements have been made and in case there is shelling from across the border, a contingency plan has also been put in place,” said district commissioner of Poonch Yasin Mohammad Choudhary.

Poonch district with three assembly segments of Mendhar, Haveli and Surankote have a total of 474 polling stations.

Out of 474 polling stations, more than 50 have been set up within 5 km radius of the LoC, 24 within 2 km radius and 12 have been set up beyond the border fence.

As part of border grid, called anti-infiltration obstacle system (AIOS), the army has put up a fence and, in the process, some Indian villages have been fenced out because of the hilly topography.