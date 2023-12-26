close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anantnag man arrested on extortion charge

Anantnag man arrested on extortion charge

ByHTC, Srinagar
Dec 26, 2023 06:44 AM IST

Taking cognisance of social media reports and on the basis of complaint received that an individual namely Saqib Bashir Ganai of Rakh Moman Bijbehara, district Anantnag, has been cheating and intimidating people in order to extort money from them, legal action has been initiated against the said person,” police said.

Police on Monday arrested a person in Anantnag who was involved in extortion of lakhs of rupees. Police said the action was taken against Saquib Bashir after his complaints surfaced on social media. “Taking cognisance of social media reports and on the basis of complaint received that an individual namely Saqib Bashir Ganai of Rakh Moman Bijbehara, district Anantnag, has been cheating and intimidating people in order to extort money from them, legal action has been initiated against the said person,” police said in a statement, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bijbehera. “The person has been arrested in the said case. Citizens are requested to exercise caution while using internet and social media apps and in case of any grievance, approach police directly for appropriate legal action rather than taking recourse to social media,” police said.

Police on Monday arrested a person in Anantnag who was involved in extortion of lakhs of rupees. Police said the action was taken against Saquib Bashir after his complaints surfaced on social media. (Representational image)
Police on Monday arrested a person in Anantnag who was involved in extortion of lakhs of rupees. Police said the action was taken against Saquib Bashir after his complaints surfaced on social media. (Representational image)

