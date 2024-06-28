 Angural betrayed people, says Arora - Hindustan Times
Angural betrayed people, says Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 28, 2024 08:02 AM IST

According to Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora, BJP candidate Sheetal Angural imposed this by-election on the people of Jalandhar West for his “selfish” motives.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP candidate Sheetal Angural, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused him of “betraying” the people of Jalandhar West, “disrespecting” their mandate and prioritising his “selfish motives” over the welfare of people.

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora
Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, cabinet minister Aman Arora said Angural imposed this by-election on the people of Jalandhar West for his “selfish” motives. “Angural chose BJP, a dictatorial party, over the people of his constituency and their mandate. The BJP is working to destroy our Constitution and democracy. People like Sheetal Angural are helping them do so,” Arora said.

Arora further said Sheetal Angural tendered his resignation from AAP in March but tried to withdraw the same after the general elections but the speaker had already accepted his resignation by then. “What happened that right after the elections he wanted to withdraw his resignation and return to AAP? Did he witness first-hand that Punjab people will never accept a corrupt party like the BJP? The BJP has only two MLAs and no MP in Punjab,” he said.

According to Arora, BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha talked about the corporation funds scam wherein 1,000 crore came for the development of Jalandhar city under the smart city project. “It was never investigated. What is stopping them (BJP)? They (Congress and BJP) are corrupt. They are hand in glove in looting the money meant for Jalandhar’s development. Now, no one is actually taking action,” he added.

