Anil Vij orders suspension of Panipat SHO over graft charge

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday ordered suspension of an inspector-rank police officer posted as SHO of Panipat City police station for allegedly seeking bribe.

The action comes after a group of ambulance operators appeared before Vij at his weekly Janata Darbar in Ambala Cantonment alleging that “the SHO is seeking ₹10,000 monthly for each ambulance” from them.

The minister called the Panipat SP and instructed him to suspend the cop, a statement from Vij’s office said.

In another case, a woman from Kaithal met him alleging that she had registered a ₹25 lakh immigration fraud case and the accused has not been arrested yet.

She also showed him a purported video of a police station, where the said accused was seen having tea with two cops.

“Vij called the Kaithal SP and lashed out at him for such treatment to an accused. Within an hour of the call, DGP PK Aggarwal informed the minister that the accused had been arrested,” the statement read.

Vij also heard a complainant explaining how he was cheated in a property case and the reader to a DSP in Panchkula asked for ₹2 lakh as bribe for the registration of a criminal case. The man alleged that he didn’t pay the bribe and his case was not lodged. On this, Vij ordered removal/transfer of the reader from the post and registration of the fraud case of the complainant.

Over 6,000 complainants appeared before the minister at the PWD Rest House and the camp continued till late evening.