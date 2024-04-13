Animal bones found in water tank at Panjab Univeristy’s arts block 1
Apart from Panjab Univeristy’s evening studies department, the water tanks on the building’s terrace supply water to English, Punjabi and Sanskrit departments
Students of the evening studies department at Panjab University were left shocked after discovering animal bones in an uncovered water tank on the terrace of Arts Block 1 building on Friday evening.
Apart from the evening studies department, the water tanks on the building’s terrace supply water to English, Punjabi and Sanskrit departments. The water is purified before made available for consumption, said officials.
Alleging that the bones belonged to a monkey and some pigeons, the students held a protest. PU officials were not able to verify when the water tank was cleaned last.
They said while water tank covers were mostly covered and weighed down by things like bricks, some were not covered.
PU dean students welfare Amit Chauhan said he had asked the PU health centre to prepare a report and get the tank cleaned by Saturday, adding that a student claimed that he fell sick by consuming the tank’s water.