Heavy rains trigger landslides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban

The annual Amarnath pilgrimage was suspended from Jammu City on Saturday morning following heavy rains that triggered landslides, mudslides and washed away a stretch of road on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district. Landslides hit several areas after heavy monsoon rains, due to which the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and the Mughal Road temporarily suspended for traffic movement on Saturday. (PTI)

“The yatra was suspended from Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar here on Saturday morning due to inclement weather,” said a senior police officer.

“No fresh batch was allowed on Saturday for the holy cave due to heavy rain and prevailing weather conditions in Kashmir and on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,” he added.

Mountains close to Amarnath shrine also observed light snowfall after heavy showers. “It was heavily raining for hours at Sonmarg and Baltal. So, resumption of yatra wasn’t possible,” said an official posted at Baltal. J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, however, told media persons in Srinagar, if weather improves, yatra could resume from Sunday.

Several nullahs and waterbodies are flowing close to the alert mark, with prediction of more rains, control rooms have been set up in south and north Kashmir and people have been asked to contact helpline in case of any emergency.

The vehicular traffic between Jammu and Kashmir on the national highway (NH44) was suspended since wee hours on Saturday due to landslides, slush and shooting stones in Mehad area, Seri and near Tunnel 1 and 2 in Marog area of Ramban district, said SSP (Traffic) Rohit Baskotra.

Baskotra further said the condition of the road was bad in Mehad due to landslide and slush.

He said the Jammu and Srinagar bound traffic has been stopped at Nagrota, Jakheni Udhampur and Quazigund.

Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonmarg Road are also blocked due to landslides.

“People are advised not to travel on NH-44, Mughal Road and Sonmarg Road till restoration work is completed,” said the SSP.

Restoration work on at war footing

At Ramban, where rains have washed away a stretch of the road near the tunnels, the NHAI has started work on war footing to make old alignment of NH-44 at Panthyal motorable till the damaged portion of road between tunnels T-5 andT-3 is restored, he said.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “Restoration work is going on but the NH is closed due to landslides and shooting stones at various stretches.”

She advised people to check the status of the highway from traffic control units before making any plans.

Army also provided boarding and lodging facilities to the pilgrims at Brari Marg and Chandanwari camps enroute the cave shrine.

Army’s Northern Command wrote on its Twitter handle: “Yatris stranded enroute have been evacuated. At least 253 yatris at Barari Marg Camp and 126 at Chandanwari camp are comfortable. Army columns are reassuring support. Timely help and necessary assistance is being provided by Indian Army. Complete synergy between all stakeholders to ensure safe yatra. (sic)”

Meanwhile, MeT department has forecast heavy rains with thunder and lightning across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday.

Intermittent light to moderate rains are likely at most places of Jammu and Kashmir with possibility of heavy showers at isolated places of Jammu division on Sunday. The Met department has advised people to remain alert to flashfloods in lower catchment areas, landslides and mudslides.

Pahalgam records all-time high 24-hr rainfall since 1983

The tourist resort of Pahalgam where basecamp for Amarnath Yatra has been established has recorded all time high 24-hour rain in July. As MeT office said 73.3 mm rainfall was recorded. The earlier highest rainfall was 60.4 mm on July 16, 1983.

MeT director Sonum Lotus said heavy rain is expected at most places in south Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu region (Ramban, Doda, Kathua etc.) during next 24-36 hours. MeT office in a statement said intermittent light to moderate rain shower are likely to occur at most places of Jammu & Kashmir with possibility of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir. “From July 10 to 14, the weather will be generally cloudy with intermittent thundershowers at few places towards evening or early morning,” said the MeT.

At Jagerpora village in Kupwara, three minor girls were washed away by waters of Phoru river. While two girls were rescued by local villagers, one girl is still missing and efforts are on to trace her.

Meanwhile, the Kupwara deputy commissioner issued an advisory to people living in Keran, Machil, Budnambal, Jumgund, Nowgam and Kamkadi villages to refrain from venturing close to streams, waterbodies and slide prone areas till July 10. District administration in Bandipora has warned people not to go close to Wular lake and other waterbodies.

Irrigation and Flood Control department has issued an alert and officials are closely monitoring situation especially in south Kashmir.

Faizan Arif, a weather spotter who runs his weather group Kashmir weather, said water level of the Jhelum river, along with its tributaries and smaller streams, is expected to experience a rising trend until tomorrow.

100 family members rescued in south Kashmir: Police

In Kulgam, police post Mirbazar received distress calls for assistance from people of Zadoora, Bumthan and Peerfurrah residing on the banks of Vaishow/Sandran Nullahs. A police spokesperson said around 100 persons residing in temporary tents need to be evacuated immediately as their tents were completely damaged because of heavy rainfall and the families living on the banks of Vaishow and Sandran Nullahs were trapped due to flash floods. “Police teams along with civil administration, UTDRF, under the close supervision of the Kulgam SSP were constituted to rescue the families. With stern efforts of the joint teams, all family members were evacuated and have been shifted to the safer places,” said the spokesman.