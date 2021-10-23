Annual Research Day: PGI awards 47 doctors for exemplary work

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) awarded 47 doctors of the institute for conducting exemplary research work in the field of medical education, including three doctors for conducting the best Covid-based researches, during its 8th Annual Research Day on Friday.

With various departments of the PGIMER concluding 576 research papers on medical education in the last three years, including 58 researchers on the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual research event witnessed the institute’s highest number of entries.

The awards, given in the medical, surgical, pre and para clinical, innovation and Covid-19 categories, were based on the H-Index which measures both the productivity and citation impact of the publication.

Two eminent medical scientists of the country, Prof YK Chawla, former director, and Prof Digambar Behera, former dean (research) of the PGIMER, graced the event as chief guests.

“The research intends to monitor the institute’s strengths as well as areas of improvement in the domain of research. The research brings in more innovations and helps in providing the best clinical services to patients. Research and innovation is the only way forward to ensure affordable health care for all in our country where only 8% are having medical insurance and 39 million falls in the BPL category,” said Dr AK Gupta, dean (research) and medical superintendent, PGIMER, adding that in view of the quality of research conducted, it was a humongous task to judge the best 47 award-winning entries.

“We received the highest number of entries this year. The enthusiasm shown brings out the enormous research output of our institute. The past few years have seen a lot of us dive into Covid duties and battle the pandemic, but that hasn’t deterred meaningful research into this dreaded disease. This is exemplified by the high impact research put up by the faculty in the special Covid section this year,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

Institute’s 3 best researches on Covid-19

In the Covid-19 category, a total of 58 researches were concluded at the PGIMER, of which three were awarded for their excellence and for contributing in saving the lives of the people through clinical services.

The three researchers included ‘Should anti-diabetic medications be reconsidered amid Covid-19 pandemic?’ conducted by Dr Sanjay Bhadada, head of the endocrinology department; ‘Drug targets for Coronavirus’ conducted by Dr Bikash Medhi, professor, department of pharmacology; and ‘Covid-19, diabetes mellitus and ACE2’ conducted by Dr Rimesh Pal, assistant professor, endocrinology department.