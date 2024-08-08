Another body recovered in flood-hit areas of Himachal’s Mandi

One more body has been recovered from Rajban village in Mandi’s Padhar on Tuesday as the search operations in the state’s flood-hit districts entered the sixth day. Stranded tourists being rescued from Malana in Kullu district, Himachal. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Of the 10 missing people in Mandi, bodies of nine have been recovered, officials said, adding that searches were still in progress.

As many as 44 people remain missing from Kullu’s Nirmand, Sainj and Malana, Mandi’s Padhar and Shimla’s Rampur subdivision, which were hit by a series of cloudbursts on the night of July 31. The search operations are underway at Sunni, Samej, Jhakri in Shimla and Padhar in Mandi. While 60 houses were fully damaged, 35 were partially damaged in the floods triggered by the torrential rain.

Mandi deputy commissioner (DC) Apoorv Devgan said the body of a woman, Khuddi Devi, has been recovered on the sixth day of the search operation. “Now only one person is missing and the search teams are on the job. 10 people were missing, out of which the bodies of 9 have been found,” he said.

Sharing further details, he said sniffer dogs had indicated the presence of a body in the area two days ago but it could not be recovered due to the presence of large boulders.

“On Tuesday, with the help of a poclain machine, the rescue teams removed the rocks and took out the body. An amount of ₹4 lakh has also been released to the family of the deceased Khuddi Devi,” he added.

Officials estimate peg the loss at ₹684 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till August 5. Eighty-seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, as per the state emergency operation centre.

Kangana visits

flood-hit areas

Meanwhile, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday visited flood-hit areas in the state and interacted with the flash flood victims in Samej in Rampur subdivision.

“It is also very shameful that flood affected people are not getting any help from the state government. Wherever I am going in flood affected areas, helpless people are complaining about the cruel and unconcerned treatment of the state government towards them, it is tragic and inhuman,” she later wrote on ‘X’.