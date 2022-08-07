Another Chandigarh resident defrauded while booking hotel room
A man looking to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, ended up losing ₹86,525 from his bank account.
Debashish Mandal, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, said on July 15, he wanted to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview. He said his manager looked up the hotel’s number online and called it. The person who answered the phone claimed to be the hotel manager. He shared that a room was available for ₹4,000 per night and offered 20% discount through credit card payment.
Mandal said he provided his credit card details as well as an OTP to book the room, after which ₹86,525 were deducted from his bank account.
On his complaint, a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.
On July 23, police had arrested two Rajasthan natives for duping people through similar modus operandi.
They were arrested on the complaint of a man who lost ₹28,000 to online fraud while also trying to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview.
Police officials cautioned people to refrain from looking for phone numbers online and to obtain such information only from reliable sources.
Cloudy weather likely in Chandigarh in coming week
After trace rain in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast largely cloudy weather in the coming week. According to IMD, light rain may be recorded on Sunday, but it will remain unlikely on Monday and Tuesday. Likelihood of rain will start to rise again from Wednesday onwards. Meanwhile, city's maximum temperature went up from 32.9C on Friday to 35.4C on Saturday, 3.1 degrees above normal.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to raise legal guarantee to MSP, farm debt at NITI Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will raise several issues, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops and farm debt, at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Saturday, Mann slammed his predecessors Charanjit Singh Channi and Capt Amarinder Singh for not attending such meetings earlier.
Waterlogging, pest attack scare: Cotton growing area in Punjab shrinks by over 25,000 acres
Officials in the state agriculture department say the figures of perished cotton cultivation area may witness further increase, as the crop loss assessment is underway in Fazilka and Muktsar. Fazilka has emerged as the worst-affected for cotton as nearly 17,000 acres are waterlogged with little scope for crop survival, said the department officials. This year, 2.47 lakh hectares or over 6 lakh acres are estimated to be under cotton in the 2022-23 Kharif season.
2020 rioting case: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in court, collects challan
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared in the district court, Chandigarh, to collect a copy of a challan in a 2020 case of rioting. During the previous hearing on March 23, the court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh had directed the counsels of Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Sarabjit Kaur Manuke to produce them in the court.
Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl. Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals.
