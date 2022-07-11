Another cheating case registered against former Chandigarh’s Sec-51 RWA president

Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a former president of the Sector-51 RWA for duping a city resident of ₹17.84 lakh.

The accused, Manjit Kaur, has been booked around 12 times for cheating people on the pretext of getting them Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) booths and flats with the help of her “closeness to the UT administrator”.

In the latest case, the complainant, Gopal Attri of Burail village, alleged that Kaur took ₹17.84 lakh from him for providing a flat under the oustee quota between July 2 and August 10, 2020. But she neither kept her promise nor returned the money.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kaur at the Sector 49-police station. She has already been arrested in another case and is lodged at the Model Jail in Sector 51.

In another incident, Raj Kumar of Hallomajra alleged that Daljit Singh of Sector 23-A cheated him of ₹53 lakh in lieu of a plot’s sale in 2019. A cheating case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.