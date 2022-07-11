Another cheating case registered against former Chandigarh’s Sec-51 RWA president
Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a former president of the Sector-51 RWA for duping a city resident of ₹17.84 lakh.
The accused, Manjit Kaur, has been booked around 12 times for cheating people on the pretext of getting them Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) booths and flats with the help of her “closeness to the UT administrator”.
In the latest case, the complainant, Gopal Attri of Burail village, alleged that Kaur took ₹17.84 lakh from him for providing a flat under the oustee quota between July 2 and August 10, 2020. But she neither kept her promise nor returned the money.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kaur at the Sector 49-police station. She has already been arrested in another case and is lodged at the Model Jail in Sector 51.
In another incident, Raj Kumar of Hallomajra alleged that Daljit Singh of Sector 23-A cheated him of ₹53 lakh in lieu of a plot’s sale in 2019. A cheating case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.
Spice of Life | Two promises for the love of daughters
Maya American poet, Angelou When I conceived my second child, I was more than happy to pay regular visits to my gynaecologist for pre-natal check-ups. The gynaecologist looked perturbed. Much for female empowerment! I was still considering how to console her when she took my hand in hers and said, “I would totally understand if you would also like to swap me for some other doctor since you already have a daughter.”
MC to launch ‘Swachhta ki Pathshala’ at Chandigarh schools
Looking to inculcate the lessons of environment preservation and cleanliness in school children, the municipal corporation will kick off an awareness campaign in the city's schools from this week. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and two joint commissioners will go to schools and hold classes for students starting from Class 6 to 12 under the campaign “Swachhta ki Pathshala”.
Congress will change Mohali mayor at the right time: Warring
Two days after the Congress expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi for six years over anti-party activities, party's Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said they will find replacements for the two posts and also appoint a new mayor at the right time.
Atal Tunnel bumps up tourist influx to Lahaul-Spiti by 300%
The Atal Tunnel, which has the distinction of being the longest tunnel in the world at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, has bumped up tourist inflow to the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti by 300%. Before the Prime Minister inaugurated the strategic tunnel in October 2020 around 47,979 domestic tourists and 4,382 foreigners had visited the district, which increased to 65,522 and 4,112 after the opening.
Tree collapse at Carmel Convent: Bus attendant still critical, student undergoes spine surgery
A bus attendant and two students, who were injured in the tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 on Friday, continue to be admitted at PGIMER. The bus attendant, a resident of Kishangarh village, 40, Sheela, had suffered severe head injuries in the incident and slipped into a coma the same day. Along with Sheela, a total of three students were referred to the Advanced Trauma Centre at PGIMER following the incident.
