Another drone captured along Pak border in Punjab’s Fazilka

Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a China-made drone along the International Border of India and Pakistan in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Monday, a BSF official said on Monday.

This is the second recovery of an unmanned aerial vehicle in the past 24 hours. Acting on specific inputs, teams of the BSF and the Punjab Police launched a search operation in New Hasta Kalan village area in Fazilka around 9.30am.

They recovered a quadcopter -- DJI Matrice 300 RTK -- from an open area in the village, said the official.

The BSF in coordination with Punjab Police once again captured a rogue drone, said the official.

The BSF had on Sunday recovered a quadcopter along with 2.73kg heroin from a field in Ghaniake village in Gurdaspur district.

On Saturday, the force had recovered 20 packets of heroin and a cache of arms and ammunition after a gunfight with Pakistani smugglers along the International Border in Gurdaspur.