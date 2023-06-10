More problems are in store for a sanitary inspector of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, who was arrested by the vigilance bureau for accepting a bribe from a ragpicker. The police have lodged another FIR against him for manhandling vigilance bureau officials when they conducted a raid for his arrest on Thursday. Another FIR against sanitary inspector for manhandling vigilance officials

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, vigilance bureau) Shiv Chand. The DSP stated that on Thursday when they arrested the accused sanitary inspector, Jatinder Vij, who is posted at Zone-D office of Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on Thursday the accused misbehaved with the vigilance officials and manhandled them in a bid to escape.

ASI Sita Ram, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Model Town Police station.

The vigilance bureau had arrested sanitary inspector Jatinder Vij, posted at Zone-D office of Municipal Corporation for accepting ₹4,000 as a bribe from a ragpicker Mahi Ram, a resident of Tower Colony, near Grain Market.

Mahi Ram told police that he used to collect waste material from the garbage dump near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus terminal. The sanitary inspector was demanding ₹15,000 monthly as a bribe from him to allow him to collect waste materials. The sanitary inspector had threatened him that if he did not give him ₹15,000 per month he would not let him collect waste material. The complainant further said that the accused had already taken ₹8,000 from him as a first instalment of bribe and demanded more money.

On receiving a complaint, the vigilance bureau laid a trap, and the sanitary inspector was arrested on the spot while accepting ₹4,000 as a second instalment of bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses on Thursday.

The accused was produced in court on Friday by the vigilance bureau. The court remanded him to two days in vigilance custody for questioning.