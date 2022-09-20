Another geographical murder of SGPC after 1947: Akal Takht jathedar

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgment that upheld validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “This is another geographical murder of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) after 1947”.

He said in a Facebook post, “Geographical murder of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee once again after 1947. The Indian rulers who resolved to keep the Indian Parliament intact and strong, using some Sikh faces and under the guise of the law, finally divided the Sikh Parliament. We will realize this after a long time”.

While giving his reaction, he also advocated an independent Sikh state at last. He said, “I wish! Sikh sentiments should be respected even for an independent political system”.

It may recalled that the Sikh highest temporal seat, during the tenure of Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, excommunicated the then leader of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (adhoc), Jagdish Singh Jhinda, for demanding the formation of the separate committee for Haryana gurdwaras in 2014. In 2017, he appeared at Akal Takht for serving ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment). Since beginning, Akal Takht remained against the formation of the HSGPC citing that it will divide Sikh power.