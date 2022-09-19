Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another Ludhiana resident duped by swindler in cyber fraud, loses 2.4L

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:36 AM IST

It the fourth such case reported in the district in the last three days, a resident of Raikot, Ludhiana, being duped by fraudsters posing as an acquaintance, a man lost ₹2.4 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In yet another incident of a city resident being duped by fraudsters posing as an acquaintance, a man lost 2.4 lakh. It was the fourth such case reported in the district in the last three days.

The accused, Bal Mukund, is a resident of New Delhi. His aide is yet to be identified.

The complainant Darshan Singh of Burj Naklia village, Raikot, said he had received a WhatsApp call from a person posing as an old friend settled abroad. The accused told him that he was depositing around 24 lakh in his bank account, which he would take from him after reaching India in the next few days.

The accused had sent him a receipt of depositing cash into his account. The complaint then received a call from another person posing as the manager of his bank, confirming a significant cash deposit into this account from a foreign country, adding that the amount would reflect in his account soon.

The fraudster posing as the friend then again called the complainant, seeking 2.40 lakh for an emergency.

The complainant ended up transferring the amount into an account provided by the accused, who stopped receiving any calls soon after the deposit. Upon realising the fraud, the complainant filed a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at City Raikot police station following an investigation.

Monday, September 19, 2022
