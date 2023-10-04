News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another man with tattoos found dead in Panchkula

Another man with tattoos found dead in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 04, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Meanwhile, Panchkula police have identified the tattooed man who was found dead in Khadak Mangoli on Monday; identified as Sandeep, 35, the deceased was a resident of Ramgarh.

An unidentified man was found dead at the garbage dumping ground in Sector 23 on Tuesday.

The deceased, who appeared to be around 28 years old, had tattoo on both hands, said Panchkula police. (iStock)
The deceased, who appeared to be around 28 years old, had tattoo on both hands, said Panchkula police. (iStock)

The deceased, who appeared to be around 28 years old, had tattoo on both hands. Police said there was no external injury marks on the body, though there was blood on the face. They have moved the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Efforts are being made to identify the body.

Meanwhile, police have identified the tattooed man who was found dead in Khadak Mangoli on Monday. Identified as Sandeep, 35, the deceased was a resident of Ramgarh. He was unmarried, worked as a mechanic and had left home on Sunday evening after informing his family that he was going out to repair a vehicle. The family has not expressed any foul play. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Tuesday.

