Another reshuffle: Three police commissioners, 5 SSPs shifted
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Friday transferred a PPS and seven officers, including three commissioners of police and four SSPs.
According to the orders, IG, Jalandhar, Arun Pal Singh has been posted as commissioner of police, Amritsar, whereas IG, headquarters, Kaustubh Sharma will now be commissioner of police, Ludhiana.
DIG, administration, Gurpreet Singh Toor has been transferred as commissioner of police, Jalandhar, replacing Naunihal Singh, whereas Swapan Sharma, who was available for posting, has been posted as SSP, Jalandhar Rural.
Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred to Bathinda replacing Amneet Kondal whereas Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori has been posted as Ludhiana Rural SSP, replacing Patil Ketan Baliram.
Batala SSP Gourav Toora has been posted as Mansa SSP, replacing Deeep Pareek, whereas PPS officer Bhupinder Singh, AGI, Punjab Bureau of Investigation, Ludhiana, has been posted as Fazilka SSP in place of Sachin Gupta.
-
4 injured as HRTC bus skids off road near Shimla
Four people sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road near Chaili village on the outskirts of Shimla. The bus was en route Shimla from Dharkufar village and the accident was reportedly due to speeding. Those who were injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College. Police have registered a case and the investigations are on, said Shimla deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma.
-
Shimla MC polls: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
-
Ludhiana: 75 sacks of rice stolen from Pungrain godown
Thieves broke into a Pungrain godown in Talwandi Khurd, Mullanpur, and decamped with 75 sacks of rice. Though the incident took place on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the godown officials were able to ascertain the number of sacks stolen only recently. The FIR was registered on Thursday on the statement of firm manager Vikram Singh, who looks after the godowns of Pungrain.
-
Himachal teen’s murder: Newspaper hawker arrested
The Una police on Friday arrested a newspaper hawker for the murder of a 15-year-old girl in the Pratapnagar locality of Amb town of the district. The accused has been identified as also a resident of Amb, 23, Asif Mohammed. Addressing a press conference, Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said that the police had secured the crime scene immediately after receiving the information.
-
Pictorial booklet on key NGT decisions released in Chandigarh
A pictorial booklet “Green Verdict-2021” was released by National Green Tribunal, chairperson, justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on Friday. The booklet highlights the NGT judgments in 2021, and provides information about environmental laws and standards for easy reference. It has been conceptualised and designed by department of community medicine and, professor, Dr Ravindra Khaiwal School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Suman Mor, chairperson, department of environment studies, PU.
