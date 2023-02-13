Anti-Adani stir: AAP workers face water cannon, batons in Chandigarh

At least six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members suffered injuries on Sunday after police used water cannons and batons to disperse protesters at the party’s rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the Hindenburg-Adani case outside the BJP office in Sector 37.

Condemning police action, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said one of the protesters suffered a head injury and needed stitches, while the party’s youth leader Parminder Goldy sustained a fracture in his arm.

Members from AAP’s Punjab and Chandigarh state units were present at the protest site, with various members of legislative assembly (MLAs) and councillors from the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) also joining in.

Police had barricaded the road near the Ambedkar Bhavan in Sector 37, while the protesters were stopped from reaching the BJP office. Traffic police had also closed off the roads from the roads from Sector 23/24/36/37 chowk to Sector 24/25/37/38 chowk for public. This stretch was opened after around two hours.

Questioning the Centre’s silence on the Adani row, Kang said, “We wanted to peacefully protest outside the BJP office as the Prime Minister did not answer any of the questions regarding public money in LIC and SBI that has been invested in Adani’s companies.”

“We are taking the matter into the public domain and will hold more protests in the coming days to inform people how their money has been used by the Centre to benefit Adani. A Joint Parliamentary committee must be formed to probe the matter,” he added.

AAP, meanwhile, also claimed that the police detained various protesters — including Harcharan Barshat, Parminder Singh Goldy, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia and Prem Garg from Chandigarh, Prabhjot Kaur from Mohali and Gurvinder Mittal — and took them to the Sector-39 police station before releasing them after a few hours.

Police officials, meanwhile, said no case had been registered in relation to the incident.