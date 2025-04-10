Anti-Ambedkar slogans written on Khanna school wall

Anti-Ambedkar slogans were discovered painted on the walls of Major Hardev Singh Secondary School in Nasrali village near Khanna on Tuesday night. The slogans, allegedly the handiwork of the banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), claimed that ‘Sikhs are not Hindus.’ In a viral video, SFJ leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a warning to all political parties, demanding that no celebrations be held for Ambedkar Jayanti.

The police had the slogans removed overnight, however, images went viral on social media. When contacted, Khanna Superintendent of Police (SP, Investigation) Pawanjit Chaudhary confirmed that a probe has been initiated. “We have initiated the investigation, and appropriate action will be taken,” he assured.