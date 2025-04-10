Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anti-Ambedkar slogans written on Khanna school wall

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 10, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Anti-Ambedkar slogans were found at a school in Nasrali, linked to SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who threatened violence if Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated.

Anti-Ambedkar slogans were discovered painted on the walls of Major Hardev Singh Secondary School in Nasrali village near Khanna on Tuesday night. The slogans, allegedly the handiwork of the banned secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), claimed that ‘Sikhs are not Hindus.’

In a viral video, SFJ leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a warning to all political parties, demanding that no celebrations be held for Ambedkar Jayanti.
In a viral video, SFJ leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a warning to all political parties, demanding that no celebrations be held for Ambedkar Jayanti.

In a viral video, SFJ leader and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a warning to all political parties, demanding that no celebrations be held for Ambedkar Jayanti. He threatened that if the event is observed, explosions will be triggered in Ludhiana and offensive slogans would again be plastered on public walls. “The people of Ludhiana must now decide,” Pannun said in the video.

The police had the slogans removed overnight, however, images went viral on social media. When contacted, Khanna Superintendent of Police (SP, Investigation) Pawanjit Chaudhary confirmed that a probe has been initiated. “We have initiated the investigation, and appropriate action will be taken,” he assured.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Anti-Ambedkar slogans written on Khanna school wall
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On