Anti-drug cell’s ASI dismissed after being arrested with opium in Ambala

A day after the crime investigation agency (CIA) unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a man allegedly with 261 gm opium, superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Tuesday dismissed the cop from police services.

“ASI Niranjan Singh with the anti-narcotics cell has been dismissed under section 311(2) of the Constitution of India so that he can’t hamper the probe. There has been a police probe initiated against him after similar complaints for which he was punished,” the SP said.

Niranjan Singh, 35, a resident of Kurukshetra district, was arrested by a CIA team near Ambala Cantonment railway station on Monday — along with Shiv Narayan Singh, 27, a purported drug supplier and a farmer from Rajasthan’s Jhalawad.

Speaking of the arrests, GRP deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar said the duo was caught while the ASI had come to meet Shiv in his Hyundai Creta — presumably to pick-up a drug consignment.

“The unit was working on a tip-off and had reached the station. As the car was surrounded, the ASI tried to run over the cops. However, no injury was reported. A case has been registered at GRP police station,” the DSP told HT.

In his complaint, sub-inspector (SI) Paramjit Singh said the duo was searched in the presence of the DSP at his office and a packet containing 250 gm opium was recovered from Shiv Narayan’ bag.

“Shiv Narayan told us that Kirpal Singh had asked him to deliver drugs to Niranjan for ₹29,000. Police recovered the same amount and 11 gm heroin from Nirajan that was for his personal intake,” the SI added.

Both the arrested accused were presented before a railway magistrate that sent the cop to jail and Shiv to five days of GRP remand.

GRP’s CIA unit in-charge SI Joginder Singh said, “Initial probe suggests that Kirpal came into contact with Niranjan in 2020, when the former was found to be involved in NDPS cases in Ambala and the latter became his customer.”

Niranjan was earlier posted at a couple of police stations in Ambala and in other CIA units before being shifted to narcotics this year.