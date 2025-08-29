Anti-drug operation: Searches conducted at 138 railway stations in Punjab

Punjab Police on Thursday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at 138 railway stations across the state. Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, who was monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the CPs/SSPs were asked to ensure heavy deployment of police force under the supervision of gazetted rank officers to make this operation successful.

The operation was carried out in all the 28 police districts on the directions of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

He said that around 1,189 people were checked during the operation conducted at around 138 railway stations in the state. At least seven suspicious persons were also rounded up for questioning during the operation, he added.

Apart from this, police teams have continued its drive against drugs with 84 drug smugglers arrested on Thursday and recovered 1.8 kg heroin, 24 kg poppy husk and ₹5,400 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 27,508 in just 180 days.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the commissioners of police, deputy commissioners and senior superintendent of police to make Punjab a drug free state.

Special DGP informed that over 120 police teams, comprising over 1,000 police personnel, under the supervision of 62 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 329 locations across the state leading to the registration of 57 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.