‘Anti-party’ activities: Day before counting, Cong expels 30 office bearers

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 05:49 AM IST

The Congress had fielded state organising secretary Rajneesh Kimta from the Chopal assembly segment, replacing former two-term MLA Subhash Manglet, which led to a revolt

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

A day before counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress on Wednesday expelled 30 office bearers of the Shimla district committee and Chopal block committee for “anti-party activities.”

A notification issued by Congress’ state general secretary Amit Pal Singh, who is also political secretary to state unit president Pratibha Singh, said, “On the basis of a resolution received from the Chopal block congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh has expelled these leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years.”

The Congress had fielded state organising secretary Rajneesh Kimta from the Chopal assembly segment, replacing former two-term MLA Subhash Manglet, which led to a revolt. While Manglet jumped in the poll fray as an Independent many of his loyalists, who were at holding different party posts, supported him covertly.

Thursday, December 08, 2022
