‘Anti-people’ policies of Hry govt forcing youth to move abroad: Cong MP Deepender Hooda

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday said that due to the ‘anti-people’ policies and decisions of the BJP-JJP government, the state’s youth are being forced to leave their country and move abroad in search of better earning opportunities. Deepender Hooda (HT File)

Hooda was in Panipat along with Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan to address Jan Aakrosh Rally at Matlauda Grain Market in the Israna constituency.

Addressing the rally, he said that during the tenure of Congress, the state was number one in the country in mutual brotherhood and there was improvement in growth rate, per capita income, per capita investment, welfare of farmers and poor welfare schemes.

“But the BJP-JJP government made Haryana number one in unemployment, inflation, drug addiction and crime. Today there is neither employment in the private sector nor the government sector,” he stated.

“Youth from other states have higher numbers in government recruitments of Haryana. Out of 80 posts in SDO recruitment, 78 were selected from outside. In SDO electrical, 77 out of 99 were selected from outside, in the list of assistant professor technical, 103 out of 156 were selected from outside. In Haryana government jobs, it seems that 75 % reservation has been given to the youth from outside. And to do this, a person from outside Haryana was made the chairman of HPSC,” Hooda added.

Hooda added that he recently returned from America where he met some youngsters from Haryana and said in the last five years, about 5 lakh youth had migrated from the state in search of employment.

“This includes 700 children of Ahar and Kurana village of Israna alone, who had taken loans in lakhs and were forced to leave their homes, their parents, the state and the country and go to other countries due to unemployment,” he said.

President of the Pradesh Congress Committee, Udai Bhan cornered the BJP-JJP government for failing to provide basic facilities to the residents of the state, while also asking why there are no students in schools, doctors in hospitals and employees at govt hospitals.

He also counted on the party promises for Haryana, if voted to power in the 2024 assembly elections.