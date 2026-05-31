Anti-sacrilege Act: Deadline over, Akal Takht to decide on next move after ‘Panthic’ meeting today

As the timeframe given by the Akal Takht to the Punjab government to remove “objectionable” clauses from the newly enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026 — which provides life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹25 lakh for any act of “beadbi” (sacrilege) against the Guru Granth Sahib — is over, the acting jathedar of the highest Sikh temporal seat will call a meeting of the Sikh clergy after the “Panthic” conference being organised on Sunday by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Baba Bakala in Amritsar on the Act to announce the next course of action. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill on April 13. Following this, governor Gulab Chand Kataria granted his official assent, bringing the Act into force on April 20. (HT photo)

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill on April 13. Following this, governor Gulab Chand Kataria granted his official assent, bringing the Act into force on April 20.

The highest temporal seat of the Sikhs rejected the Act on May 8, terming certain provisions objectionable. Following discussions involving Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan with Sikh high priests, including acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Tek Singh Dhanaula, the religious body gave the state government a 15-day deadline to remove the clauses.

According to officials, the objections were formally conveyed in writing to the government on May 11, with the deadline counted from that date. However, even after the ultimatum period expired, the state government has not issued any formal response, people familiar with the matter said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann defended the legislation, arguing it was passed after careful deliberation with Sikh legal experts and that there was no question of repealing or altering it.

Akal Takht secretariat officials indicated that the acting jathedar is currently awaiting a “Panthic” conference organised by the SGPC at Baba Bakala. A meeting of the Sikh clergy is expected to be convened after the conference to decide the next steps.

There is also speculation that the clergy meeting could be deferred due to the upcoming commemoration period of Operation Bluestar, beginning June 1, with the main anniversary observed on June 6.

Despite this, the acting jathedar is expected to address the upcoming “Panthic” gathering, where a statement on the issue may be made.

The SGPC has intensified preparations for the conference, arranging transportation from across Punjab to ensure large participation. The committee has also extended invitations to various Sikh organisations, including traditional sects, religious bodies, scholars and community institutions.

SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said that Sikh organisations and scholars have raised concerns regarding the Act. He added that SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami convened the gathering to collectively discuss the matter and present a unified “Panthic” stance.

He further stated that the conference aims to address what Sikh bodies describe as government interference in religious affairs and to consolidate opposition to the contested legislation.