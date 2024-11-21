Menu Explore
Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi LG hands over job letters to 47 survivors

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Nov 22, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena handed over appointment letters to 47 survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at an event held in Tilak Vihar on Thursday.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena presenting a job letter to a survivor of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots at an event held in Tilak Vihar on Thursday. (HT File)
Additionally, six more letters will be issued to successors of beneficiaries who have exceeded the age limit for service, an official statement said.

Saxena announced that 437 pending applications for appointments are under verification. To expedite the process, he has directed the revenue department to organise special camps for faster resolution, the statement said.

The LG has also announced plans to rename Tilak Vihar colony as “Widows’ Colony,” based recommendations of its residents. The Tilak Vihar area in west Delhi primarily houses victims’ of 1984 riots.

Saxena also approved a proposal seeking relaxation in recruitment qualifications for the victims’ kin, citing the riots as a blot on Indian democracy.

Last month, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had appealed to Saxena to consider all eligible applicants, including those who had aged out or died, the statement added.

Follow Us On