Apply through ‘Suvidha’ portal to get poll-related permissions: Ludhiana DC Jain

Ahead of the Ludhiana west bypoll, district election officer-cum- deputy commissioner, Himanshu Jain, directed on Wednesday that all political hoardings, flexes must carry the names of the publisher and printer. Ludhiana DC said that ECI had mandated clear identification of printers and publishers on all printed election-related material including hoardings. (HT Photo)

Citing the latest guidelines regarding the installation of election-related hoardings on sites controlled/regulated by local self-government/municipal authorities, Jain said that ECI had mandated clear identification of printers and publishers on all printed election-related material including hoardings. He said that as per section 127 A of the R P Act 1951, printing or publishing of election pamphlets/posters without bearing the name and address of the printer and publisher on the face of these materials is mandatory. Jain urged all the authorities to ensure strict compliance with the said guidelines.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain further directed all political parties to apply through the “Suvidha” online portal for getting permission for all the poll-related activities, including meetings and rallies for the Ludhiana West byelection. Jain said that “Suvidha” portal was a single-window clearance for getting all the requisite permissions from the election authorities.

He emphasised that no religious place should be used for campaigning,and political parties must avoid any campaign which would incite hatred. The DC said that venue and time of political rallies and processions must be informed well in advance to avoid any mismanagement. The district election officer assured that the administration is committed to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful election.

1 nomination filed ahead of bypoll

Ludhiana On the third day of nominations for the Ludhiana west seat of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, one candidate has filed his nomination papers. Punjab’s chief electoral officer, Sibin C, informed that an independent candidate, Baldev Raj Katna (Debi), submitted his nomination for the 64-Ludhiana West seat.

The last date for filing nominations is June 2, and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 3. The final date for withdrawal of nominations is June 5, 2025. Voting will take place on June 19, and the results will be declared on June 23, 2025, after the counting of votes.