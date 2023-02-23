Appoint senior-most teacher as officiating principal: PU to DAV College

Panjab University (PU) has directed the governing body of DAV College, Sector 10, to assign the charge of officiating principal to the senior-most teacher. Besides assigning the charge of officiating principal to the senior-most teacher, PU also asked DAV College to issue advertisement for the regular post of principal. (HT File Photo)

The college has also been asked to issue advertisement for the regular post of principal as and when concurrence is given by the university.

The development comes days after the Chandigarh administration clarified that the service conditions of the teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided colleges is governed by PU regulations.

At present, the principal’s post at DAV College is being held by Pawan Kumar Sharma who had retired on September 30, 2022, at the age of 60.

After his superannuation, the university, in October, had written to the governing body of the college to fill up the principal’s post.

The PU calendar volume-I, page number 172, point number 7, states, “All the whole time teachers in non-government college affiliated to the university shall retire on attaining the age of 60 years and thereafter no extension in service shall be granted.”