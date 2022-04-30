Approach road to Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home: Martyr’s relatives decry slow pace of land acquisition
Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with relatives of Sukhdev Thapar at MC’s Zone-D office on Friday to discuss the project to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla. Thapar’s kin have been raising a hue and cry over the slow pace of the work.
Officials have been directed to expedite the project to acquire 40 square yards of land for the purpose, remove encroachments around the house and expedite the project to beautify the surrounding area.
A team of MC officials led by assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh also demarcated the encroachments at the site in the evening amid resistance.
President of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust Ashok Thapar stated that over a year has elapsed after the authorities approved the project to acquire around 40 sq yards of land to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house from Chaura Bazar area. But, it is still hanging fire and visitors have to move through narrow streets to reach the house. Also, MC has failed to remove the encroachments around the house, despite repeated complaints, he added.
“MC should use force to remove the encroachments and acquire land. We will be forced to raise an agitation if the process to acquire the land is not initiated at ground level before the birth anniversary of martyr Sukhdeve Thapar on May 15,” said Ashok.
Sabharwal stated that strict directions have been issued to the officials to remove the encroachments and expedite the project to beautify the surrounding area of the house. Further, he stated that the process to acquire the land is currently underway and he will be monitoring the projects regularly.
-
Uddhav asks Sena leaders to go on the offensive against MNS, BJP
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asked party spokespersons to go aggressive against Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party when countering the two parties. At a meeting with spokespersons, Thackeray also instructed them to expose the “bogus” Hindutva of Raj Thackeray, who heads the MNS. The chief minister also met Sena MPs at his official residence Varsha. The Sena chief is slated to address a rally in Mumbai on May 14.
-
Maha Dy CM, Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh’s son meet Gadkari in Nagpur
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Dilip Walse Patil and jailed former minister Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh held a closed-door meeting with senior BJP leader and union transport minister Nitin Gadkari for over 40 minutes on Friday evening in Nagpur. Pawar accompanied by the Maharashtra home minister Wadse-Patil also visited Maoist-hit Gadchiroli during his one-day Vidarbha tour and felicitated jawans of C-60 Battalion which is engaged in thwarting militants in Gadchiroli District.
-
Bengaluru weather update: April 29 was hottest day of the year, expect rain
Bengaluru witnessed hottest day of the year today with city's maximum temperature touching 35.2 degrees celsius till 1:45 pm. Going by temperature records at various weather stations in and around Bengaluru, Kasturi Nagar WS reported 35.6 degrees celsius and Pride Orchid WS, near Whitefield, recorded 37.3 degrees celsius. For a Heatwave, the max temperature should be at least 4.5 degrees celsius above normal.
-
Buddha Nullah cleaning project: Ludhiana MC chief directs officials to install interceptor lines before monsoons
To expedite works to clean the Buddha Nullah, municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting of the monitoring committee constituted under the project at the MC's Zone D office on Friday. The problems being faced in installation of interceptor lines in Upkar Nagar and nearby areas, difficulty in identifying a location for installation of a pumping station near Gaughat Gurdwara and shifting of electricity lines were discussed.
-
Ludhiana industrialists raise issues of poor roads, overflowing sewage
Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists of the city to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them . The meeting was also attended by MLA of Ludhiana south constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna. Chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, joint managing director Rishi Pahwa and executive director Mandeep Pahwa welcomed her on the occasion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics