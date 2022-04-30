Approach road to Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home: Martyr’s relatives decry slow pace of land acquisition

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with relatives of Sukhdev Thapar at MC’s Zone-D office on Friday to discuss the project to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla. Thapar’s kin have been raising a hue and cry over the slow pace of the work.

Officials have been directed to expedite the project to acquire 40 square yards of land for the purpose, remove encroachments around the house and expedite the project to beautify the surrounding area.

A team of MC officials led by assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh also demarcated the encroachments at the site in the evening amid resistance.

President of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust Ashok Thapar stated that over a year has elapsed after the authorities approved the project to acquire around 40 sq yards of land to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house from Chaura Bazar area. But, it is still hanging fire and visitors have to move through narrow streets to reach the house. Also, MC has failed to remove the encroachments around the house, despite repeated complaints, he added.

“MC should use force to remove the encroachments and acquire land. We will be forced to raise an agitation if the process to acquire the land is not initiated at ground level before the birth anniversary of martyr Sukhdeve Thapar on May 15,” said Ashok.

Sabharwal stated that strict directions have been issued to the officials to remove the encroachments and expedite the project to beautify the surrounding area of the house. Further, he stated that the process to acquire the land is currently underway and he will be monitoring the projects regularly.