Administrative council approval to separate public grievances dept

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 06, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Earlier, the subject of redress of public grievances was assigned to the administrative reforms, inspections, trainings and grievances department

Administrative council on Thursday approved establishment of separate public grievances department. The administrative council which met here under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha gave approval to the establishment of the department of public grievances as a separate administrative department.

“This will ensure better administration and quality public grievance with better outcomes for the aggrieved thereby guaranteeing efficient disposal of official business,” the J&K government spokesman said.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the LG; Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, J&K, and Mandeep Kumar Bandhari, principal secretary to LG attended the meeting.

Earlier, the subject of redress of public grievances was assigned to the administrative reforms, inspections, trainings and grievances department.

“This administrative reform measure is in line with the commitment of the government that envisages promotion of citizen-centric governance with emphasis on grievance redress innovations through e-governance. This will ensure better administration and quality public grievance with better outcomes for the aggrieved thereby guaranteeing efficient disposal of official business,” the J&K government spokesman said.

