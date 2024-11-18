AQI improves in Haryana as no district in ‘very poor’ category

The air quality index (AQI) at several places in Haryana improved on Sunday and was recorded in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. A thick layer of smog seen near Cyber City, Gurugram, on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) evening bulletin, no district was in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ category.

Ballabgarh (296), Jind (276), Faridabad (230), Gurugram (223), Hisar (211), Dharuhera (207), Bhiwani (206), Fatehabad (203)and Bahadurgarh (202) were in the ‘poor’ category.

Several other places that were in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ in the AQI bulletin landed in the ‘moderate’ category on the day, in much respite to residents.

Panipat suspends classes for primary kids, NCR dists to take call today

A day after Haryana government issued directions for temporary closure of both private and government schools for primary students (up till Class 5) in view of the rising pollution levels, Panipat deputy commissioner on Sunday ordered the closure of primary schools till further order. The deputy commissioners of districts falling under the National Capital region are likely to take a call on closure of primary schools on Monday.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said he has called a meeting of officials on Monday to hold a talk on closure of primary schools. “The air quality has worsened in the region and we are likely to discontinue physical classes for primary students in the district,” he added.

A senior official from elementary school education said that only Panipat district administration has announced to discontinue physical classes from Monday and deputy commissioners from other districts will review the situation on Monday.

“A news has been doing rounds on social media that primary schools in Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonepat and Gurugram will remain closed from Monday, which is false,” the official added.