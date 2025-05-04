Arhtiya shot dead in his shop in Tarn Taran

An arhtiya (commission agent) was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Dubli village, near Patti of Tarn Taran district on Saturday. As per the village residents, some people had been demanding ransom from the victim. A case has been registered at the Sadar Patti police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The commission agent, Jaswant Singh, who has a fertiliser and pesticide business in Dubli, was sitting in his shop when a young man allegedly turned up and shot him dead. The accused then sped away towards Patti on a motorcycle.

On receiving information, SHO Gurcharan Singh of Sadar Patti police station reached the spot with his team and initiated probe. As per the village residents, some people had been demanding ransom from the victim. A case has been registered at the Sadar Patti police station.

SP (D) Tarn Taran, Ajayraj Singh, and DSP Patti, Lavesh Kumar, who arrived at the spot, informed the media that police are reviewing CCTV footage and that the killer will be nabbed soon.