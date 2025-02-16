Arijit Singh concert in Panchkula on Feb 16: Traffic curbs in place

In view of the Arijit Singh concert scheduled at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5 on Sunday evening, Panchkula Police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent traffic congestion. Singer Arijit Singh will perform at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5 on Sunday evening. (HT file photo)

Inspector Arun Bishnoi, in-charge of Traffic, Panchkula, provided details of road closures and diversions that will be effective from 12 pm onwards. Tawa Chowk to Gopal Chowk (Shalimar Ground) and Sankala Chowk (Bella Vista) to Geeta Gopal Chowk will remain completely closed for vehicular traffic.

Commuters are advised to take the route via Housing Board, Singh Dwar (Mansa Devi), Tank Chowk, Old Panchkula Red Light, turn right at Majri Chowk and use the flyover.

Then proceed through the Sector 3/21 traffic light, turn left and head towards Ramgarh Barwala. Use the route from Housing Board to Sector 17/18 Chowk, through Sector 16/17 Chowk, Sector 16/15 Chowk and Sector 11/15 Chowk. Exit via Rally Chowk (Sector 12).