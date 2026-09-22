Armed men open fire at family in Sonepat over long running land dispute

Four people returning after appearing as witnesses in a court case had a narrow escape from an attack, when a group of armed men allegedly intercepted their bulletproof Scorpio and opened fire at it in broad daylight near Gohana in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Monday. The vehicle was bulletproof, which helped protect the occupants from the gunfire. All four people travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said (HT)

According to police, around eight to nine men travelling in two SUVs stopped the Mahindra Scorpio near the Kharkhoda turn on the Sonepat Road and fired several rounds at the vehicle. The attackers allegedly positioned one of their vehicles in front of the Scorpio to block its way before opening fire.

The vehicle was bulletproof, which helped protect the occupants from the gunfire. All four people travelling in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said.

The attackers fled the spot after allegedly brandishing their weapons. Police reached the spot after receiving information and recovered empty cartridges from the area. CCTV footage from nearby locations is being examined to identify those involved.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggests that the incident may be linked to a land dispute between two groups that has been continuing for around one-and-a-half years.

According to Ravinder, a resident of Barota village, he was returning with his brother and relatives after appearing in court in connection with a land dispute when the assailants intercepted their vehicle.

Ravinder alleged that the dispute relates to around 10-12 acres of land belonging to his maternal aunt in the bypass area of Barota village. Police said an investigation was under way and efforts were being made to identify the assailants through CCTV footage and other evidence. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation, the police said.