Armed robbers loot 22 lakh from PNB’s Amritsar branch in broad daylight

Two unidentified scooter-borne men decamped after looting ₹22 lakh cash at gunpoint from a Punjab National Bank branch situated in the posh Rani Ka Bagh area in a broad daylight on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm when the bank branch staff was dealing with the customers. One of the robbers entered the bank wielding a pistol while the other accused stood guard, waiting on his scooter outside the building, police said.

Soon after knowing about the incident, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk, Cantonment station house officer (SHO) Khushbu Sharma, along with heavy force, reached the spot and started their investigation.

“At around 12:30 pm, a man, with his face covered, entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the branch’s cashier. The accused gave a plastic bag to the cashier and threatened to fill it with the available cash. In around 2 and a half minutes, the accused collected ₹22 lakh, which was kept on the desk of the cashier. Soon after taking the cash, the accused fled with his accomplice, who was standing outside the bank on a scooter,” said Bhullar.

He said the bank branch had no security guard. “Our teams had been regularly visiting the bank branch and instructing the authorities to hire a guard for security, but to no avail. Even, the hooter of the bank was repaired by police,” he added.

He said the accused were caught in the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the bank and the area. “Our teams are working to identify and arrest the accused,” he said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against two unidentified persons at the Cantonment police station.