Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Armed robbers loot 22 lakh from PNB’s Amritsar branch in broad daylight

Armed robbers loot 22 lakh from PNB’s Amritsar branch in broad daylight

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 07:50 PM IST

Two unidentified scooter-borne men decamped after looting ₹22 lakh cash at gunpoint from a Punjab National Bank branch situated in the posh Rani Ka Bagh area in a broad daylight on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm when the bank branch staff was dealing with the customers. (Video Grab)
The incident took place at around 12:30 pm when the bank branch staff was dealing with the customers. (Video Grab)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Two unidentified scooter-borne men decamped after looting 22 lakh cash at gunpoint from a Punjab National Bank branch situated in the posh Rani Ka Bagh area in a broad daylight on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm when the bank branch staff was dealing with the customers. One of the robbers entered the bank wielding a pistol while the other accused stood guard, waiting on his scooter outside the building, police said.

Soon after knowing about the incident, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk, Cantonment station house officer (SHO) Khushbu Sharma, along with heavy force, reached the spot and started their investigation.

“At around 12:30 pm, a man, with his face covered, entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the branch’s cashier. The accused gave a plastic bag to the cashier and threatened to fill it with the available cash. In around 2 and a half minutes, the accused collected 22 lakh, which was kept on the desk of the cashier. Soon after taking the cash, the accused fled with his accomplice, who was standing outside the bank on a scooter,” said Bhullar.

He said the bank branch had no security guard. “Our teams had been regularly visiting the bank branch and instructing the authorities to hire a guard for security, but to no avail. Even, the hooter of the bank was repaired by police,” he added.

He said the accused were caught in the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the bank and the area. “Our teams are working to identify and arrest the accused,” he said.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act against two unidentified persons at the Cantonment police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out