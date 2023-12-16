Arms, ammo found during excavation in Akhnoor
Dec 17, 2023 05:40 AM IST
“ At least 13 rusted mortar shells and 195 rounds of LMG and SLR were found by locals during excavation work of a main road in Kacharaila village,” police said
Some rusted arms and ammunition were found during excavation work of a road Kacharaila area of Akhnoor in Jammu district on Saturday, officials said.
“ At least 13 rusted mortar shells and 195 rounds of LMG and SLR were found by locals during excavation work of a main road in Kacharaila village,” police said.
Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now
They informed that the shells and ammunition were rusted. Police have seized the arms and ammunition and have initiated investigation.
Share this article