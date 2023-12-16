close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Arms, ammo found during excavation in Akhnoor

Arms, ammo found during excavation in Akhnoor

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 17, 2023 05:40 AM IST

“ At least 13 rusted mortar shells and 195 rounds of LMG and SLR were found by locals during excavation work of a main road in Kacharaila village,” police said

Some rusted arms and ammunition were found during excavation work of a road Kacharaila area of Akhnoor in Jammu district on Saturday, officials said.

Rusted mortar shells found during excavation in a field in border areas of Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)
Rusted mortar shells found during excavation in a field in border areas of Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

“ At least 13 rusted mortar shells and 195 rounds of LMG and SLR were found by locals during excavation work of a main road in Kacharaila village,” police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

They informed that the shells and ammunition were rusted. Police have seized the arms and ammunition and have initiated investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out