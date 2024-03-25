Arms, drug smuggling racket: Four more arrested, 7 pistols, cartridges, opium recovered

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested four members of arms and drug smuggling racket backed by US-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, officials said on Sunday. The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested four members of arms and drug smuggling racket backed by US-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, officials said on Sunday.

The police have also recovered seven pistols, 12 cartridges, 11 magazines, a swift car, motorcycle and 2kg opium from the arrested accused, identified as Abhishek alias Bholu, Ramandeep Singh, Jagroop Singh and Gagandeep Singh.

The arrests came days after the police nabbed Gurpreet Singh, alias Laada, on March 10 with an illegal pistol and two cartridges, said Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma.

Sharma said the gang was part of Lakhbir Singh Landa’s interstate weapon smuggling network which was busted by the police last month with the arrest of three of its members and recovery of 17 weapons and 33 magazines procured through the hawala money.

Sharma said the police have recovered 25 weapons from the gang members so far. Besides, the police recovered 2kg opium from Gagandeep Singh, who used to work in a courier service. With this, the police have recovered 27kg of opium from the gang members. The gang used to smuggle opium to foreign countries through courier service, Sharma said.