{arms racket busted} 7 aides of gangster Bishnoi held with 5 pistols

With the arrest of seven gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang along with five weapons, the Moga police on Monday claimed to have busted an illegal arms module operated by USA-based handler Jagga Dhurkot. The accused were identified as Kamaldeep Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Badhni Kalan, Tejinder Singh of village Raunke Kalan, Dilpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Nihal Singh Wala, Dilraj Singh of village Lopo in Moga district and Gobind Singh of Patiala. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Kamaldeep Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Badhni Kalan, Tejinder Singh of village Raunke Kalan, Dilpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Nihal Singh Wala, Dilraj Singh of village Lopo in Moga district and Gobind Singh of Patiala. The crime investigation agency (CIA) unit of Moga police recovered five pistols of .32 bore including seven magazines and six rounds of .32 bore from their possession.

Meanwhile, police have named three others, Jagga Dhurkot, Sukhdeep Singh and Harjot Singh as accused in the case. Jagga is wanted in nine criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said that the CIA unit of Moga police was present in the village Mehna for patrolling when they received information that Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga Dhurkot of Dhurkot Ransih in Moga, who is currently living abroad, has assembled a gang which commits crimes on his behest. “Jagga is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and runs an extortion racket through WhatsApp calls. Those who refuse to pay, the accused used to attack them to create an atmosphere of terror. The accused also committed robberies on the instructions of Jagga,” he said.

“Even today, seven members of this group were sitting at a bus stop with a plan to commit a robbery. The CIA unit arrested them and recovered five illegal weapons from their possession. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused had procured the weapons from a person in Gujarat on the instructions of Jagga Dhurkot, Sukhdeep Singh and Harjot Singh Neela,” he said.

He said the police would seek their remand for in-depth interrogation to identify which crimes they have committed in the past and to know the whereabouts of the remaining accused.

A case was registered under sections 11, 111(2), 111(3), 111(4), 308 (2), 308 (4), 310(4), 310(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of Arms Act at Mehna police station.