Arms smuggling module busted: Juvenile among six held with 7 pistols in Amritsar

The Amritsar police busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of six persons, including a juvenile, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday. The recovered weapons include five 9MM Glock pistols and two .30-bore pistols. The recovered weapons include five 9MM Glock pistols and two .30-bore pistols (HT File)

The arrested men have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 27, of Burj village in Amritsar, Manish Kumar alias Jerry, 24, of Sunder Nagar in Batala, Saroop Singh alias Roop, 27, of Chuchakwal village in Amritsar, Chamkaur Singh, 20, of Fatehpur Rajputan village in Amritsar and Vansh Sharma, 23, of Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 25(6), 25(7)(i) and 25(8) of the Arms Act at the cantonment police station in Amritsar, the officials said.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler operating from Portugal, facilitating the smuggling of illegal arms from Pakistan via drones. “The accused used to retrieve these consignments and further supply them to criminal elements,” the DGP said.

“Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network,” he added.

Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that, acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Gopi and one juvenile and recovered two 9MM Glock pistols from their possession.

“Their interrogation led to the arrest of other accomplices, including Manish alias Jerry, Saroop alias Roop and Chamkaur Singh, from whom three 9MM Glock pistols were recovered. Subsequently, accused Chamkaur Singh, Vansh Sharma, was also arrested along with two .30-bore pistols,” Bhullar said.

Bhullar said that the accused Manish alias Jerry was earlier involved in a firing incident on police officials at Batala last year and was absconding in that case. Similarly, accused Saroop alias Roop also has a history of criminal involvement, with multiple cases pertaining to the NDPS Act and theft registered against him, he added.