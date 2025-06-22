Army chief reviews security preparedness of Amarnath Yatra

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security in the Kashmir region and assessed preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the Indian Army said on Sunday. Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviews the security grid in the Kashmir region and assess preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra on Sunday. (ANI)

Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) shared on X that General Dwivedi was briefed about the operational preparedness. “He was briefed on the current operational dynamics and the broader strategic landscape, including a demonstration on integration of advanced technologies in operations, leading to smarter decisions, enhanced surveillance and response mechanisms,” the post by ADGPI said.

It said that the chief also lauded all ranks of Chinar Corps for their commitment in ensuring peace and stability through decisive counter-terror operations and initiatives aimed at development of the region & upliftment of local population.

The annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas is commencing from July 3 this year. Every year lakhs of pilgrims visit the shrine which is at a height of 3,880 metre in south Kashmir Himalayas passing through treacherous mountain passes and ice fed streams.

The government this year declared the Amarnath Yatra routes as no-flying zones from July 1 to August 10, banning drones, balloons and other objects. Consequently, the Shrine Amarnath Yatra Shrine Board on June 18 announced that there will no helicopter services for pilgrims during the yatra.

All pilgrims planning to visit the shrine this year will have to trek on foot or avail the services of ponies and palkis from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.